Dawkins is the Donald Trump of "new atheism," the militant atheist who makes other atheists cringe. He's stopped (barely) short of calling the faithful "total losers," but he has equated feminism with religious extremism, and if you take offense, well, you must not know how to think. He's a walking argument for the idea that, if you reject all possibility of a higher power, you might end up worshiping at the altar of your own ego.