Wikipedia, like everything, is sexist. "What?" you ask. "How can truth and facts and dates be sexist?" Oh, sweet innocent baby boy. The history and facts included in textbooks and encyclopedias have long been biased in favor of the patriarchy. The documents that define our culture leave out contributions of women and minorities and gloss over the real violence that often comes with power, leaving anyone who isn't a white dude with the impression no one like them has ever achieved anything. But there's a big difference between those published-on-paper books and the encyclopedia of the Internet. In this new world, edits are possible. On Saturday, feminists around the world will participate in the Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. Here in Portland, people will gather at the Yale Union to work together to make Wikipedia more accurately reflect the accomplishments and struggles of people who aren't straight, white men.