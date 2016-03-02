Wikipedia, like everything, is sexist. "What?" you ask. "How can truth and facts and dates be sexist?" Oh, sweet innocent baby boy. The history and facts included in textbooks and encyclopedias have long been biased in favor of the patriarchy. The documents that define our culture leave out contributions of women and minorities and gloss over the real violence that often comes with power, leaving anyone who isn't a white dude with the impression no one like them has ever achieved anything. But there's a big difference between those published-on-paper books and the encyclopedia of the Internet. In this new world, edits are possible. On Saturday, feminists around the world will participate in the Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. Here in Portland, people will gather at the Yale Union to work together to make Wikipedia more accurately reflect the accomplishments and struggles of people who aren't straight, white men.
Are you going to be there Saturday? We've got a few edits to entries of local interest we'd like to see made. LIZZY ACKER and SOPHIA JUNE.
Jesuit High School (Beaverton, Oregon)
Jesuit High School is a Catholic high school in Beaverton outside Portland, Oregon, USA, in the Archdiocese of Portland. It was founded by the Oregon Province, Society of Jesus, in 1956 and uses a Jesuit, college-preparatory curriculum. [Insert: The school didn't admit female students until 1993.]
Portland Mavericks
The Portland Mavericks were an independent professional baseball team in the northwestern United States, based in Portland, Oregon. The Mavericks finished 50-34 in 1974 under new manager
Frank Peters, finishing[Insert: Frank "The Flake" Peters, who was later convicted of statutory rape and drug offenses. He once said, "If it wasn't for the drugs involved, there never would have been the actions with the underage girls. They all kind of go hand in hand." The team finished] in second place in the newly formatted West Division, two games behind the Bellingham Dodgers. Lewis and Clark Expedition [Insert: Sacagawea Expedition featuring Lewis and Clark]
The
Lewis and Clark Expedition, also known as the Corps of Discovery Expedition, was the first American expedition to cross what is now the western portion of the United States, departing in May 1804, from near St. Louis making their way westward through the continental divide to
the Pacific coast. [Insert: Without the help of a young, pregnant woman named Sacagawea, who was, by the way, a victim of kidnapping, rape and slavery, everyone probably would have died.]
Multnomah Athletic Club
The Multnomah Athletic Club is a private social and athletic club in Portland, Oregon, United States [Insert: that didn't allow women members to vote in club business, or even remain on the premises on voting nights, until the late 1970s].
University of Oregon Athletics
The University of Oregon (also referred to as UO or Oregon) is a public flagship research university located in Eugene, Oregon.…UO student-athletes compete as the Ducks and are part of the Pac-12 Conference in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). With eighteen varsity teams, the Oregon Ducks are best known for their football team and track and field program [Insert: and for their men's basketball team, which attracted media attention when three players were accused of gang-raping a female student in 2014. According to a recent study, nearly one in f ive women have been sexually assaulted during their time at UO. Women athletes who should have earned letters from the 1940s to the 1970s weren't awarded until 2011].
Muller v. Oregon
Muller v. Oregon, 208 U.S. 412 (1908), was a landmark decision in United States Supreme Court history, as it justifies both sex discrimination and usage of labor laws during the time period.… Curt Muller, the owner of a laundry business, was convicted of violating Oregon labor laws by making a female employee work more than 10 hours in a single day. Muller was fined $10. Muller appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court and then to the U.S. Supreme Court…In Justice David Josiah Brewer's unanimous opinion, the Court upheld the Oregon regulation.… The child-bearing physiology and social role of women provided a strong state interest in reducing their working hours. [Insert: No edits, but this is CRAZY, right?]
GO: Portland's 2016 Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon is at Yale Union, 800 SE 10th Ave., 236-7996, on Saturday, March 5. 10 am-5 pm. Free.
