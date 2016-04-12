Selfies, when you think about it, are the oldest, purest art form. The cave drawing of a face, the self-portrait, the autobiography. There's nothing more human than total self-absorption, and with good reason. We are born alone, we die alone, and the only people we even have a chance of ever really getting to know are ourselves. Sure, the act of taking a selfie is scorned as a girl thing, silly and superficial, but actually, selfies are meditation, the kind of self-study that Ralph Waldo Emerson would have loved. Also, selfies can make you look good, unlike pictures taken by your mother while she's screaming at you to smile. Here are some standard shots to practice.