For a decade, the Bowie vs. Prince ride has been an anchor of the month of bikey fun known as Pedalpalooza. Over the last year, both glammy rock legends passed away. And so yesterday's ride was the end of an era.
Team Prince launched from Sewallcrest Park and Team Bowie set out from Holladay Park for the last mobile dance party on Saturday.
After sparkling through the streets of Southeast Portland for a half hour, blasting anthems from bike boomboxes, the teams united to ride through Downtown and ended in Sellwood with karaoke and sips of Montucky's limited-edition Pride cans.
(Photos by Henry Cromett)
