[EXPRESSIONIST PIANO] Oft-barefoot pianist Benjamin Clementine is a transfixing figure, in both sound and stature. The young Brit was born to Ghanaian parents and began his career busking in the impoverished boroughs of London. Last year, he won the Mercury Prize, a well-earned honor given his audacious debut, At Least for Now, which pairs haunting arrangements with the raw, emotional gut punches of Nina Simone. He does this with a one-two approach. His songs often begin with theatrical piano and strings before turning to a tenor that evokes an unmistakable sense of longing, even before his solemn monologues begin to address it directly. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 9 pm. $15 advance, $18 day of show. All ages.