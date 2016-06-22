FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Benjamin Clementine
[EXPRESSIONIST PIANO] Oft-barefoot pianist Benjamin Clementine is a transfixing figure, in both sound and stature. The young Brit was born to Ghanaian parents and began his career busking in the impoverished boroughs of London. Last year, he won the Mercury Prize, a well-earned honor given his audacious debut, At Least for Now, which pairs haunting arrangements with the raw, emotional gut punches of Nina Simone. He does this with a one-two approach. His songs often begin with theatrical piano and strings before turning to a tenor that evokes an unmistakable sense of longing, even before his solemn monologues begin to address it directly. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 9 pm. $15 advance, $18 day of show. All ages.
Carioca Bowls Anniversary Block Party
[HAVE A BOWL] Free bowls for the first 50 people kick off this acas joint's all-day birthday party. DJs go until 9 pm, with pop-up events like yoga (8 am) and samba lessons, and giveaways. Carioca Bowls, 827 NE Alberta St., 8 am. Free.
DePalma
[FOR CINEPHILES] For film buffs who would kill to have lunch with their favorite New Hollywood director, DePalma is your dream date with the creator of Carrie, Scarface, Dressed to Kill and The Untouchables. Sitting in what looks like the living room of fanboys/directors Noah Baumbach or Jake Paltrow, Brian De Palma walks us through his life and IMDb page. [B+] Hollywood Theatre.
First Annual Tin Foil Hat Ride
[PEDALPALOOZA] Fuck aliens—ride bikes. Break out your tin-foil hats to protect your brain waves from nosy aliens and government agencies as you ride around Portland. If you don't want to crunch your style, the Big Lebowski Pedalpalooza Ride starts at 7:30. Col. Summers Park, Southeast 20th Avenue and Belmont Street. 7 pm. Free.
Fruit Cider Invitational
[FREE TO DRINK] This is how to do a cider fest: lamb gyros, live music and two days of ciders of all stripes—free admission, $2 for a 4-ounce taste, and $6 for a full glass, with ciders that include a seriously excellent Cider Riot hopped strawberry, limited-edition cask-conditioned ciders, and one-offs from Nat's, Baird & Dewar, and Apple Outlaw. Through June 25. Cider Riot, 807 NE Couch St., ciderriot.com. 4 pm.
Hot Dog Taste Test
[COMIC BOOKS] "They taste a bit like petroleum, and they're a little extra soft from the boiling," Lisa Hanawalt writes of New York street hot dogs. "But throw some ketchup and relish on there and tell me that doesn't taste 'okay!'" Hanawalt's comedy comes in part from granting the banal a degree of attention uncommon outside of standup sets. Her comics about food, published first in McSweeney's food magazine Lucky Peach and now in her book Hot Dog Taste Test (Drawn and Quarterly, 176 pages, $22.95)—are both absurdly funny and meticulously engaged with their subject. Lisa Hanawalt is at Floating World Comics, 400 NW Couch St., floatingworldcomics.com at 7 pm. Free.
Nuggets Night featuring the Kingsmen, Flamin' Groovies and more
[MONSTER GARAGE] To benefit the recent rebirth of now-listener-supported KISN FM, the station that once premiered the cream of the oldies, this ninth Nuggets Night has expanded to a box set of sorts, highlighting a pair of legendary artists alongside the annual event's traditional assemblage of cover sets by local acts and one-off tributes. Friday's slate brings the only Northwest stop for the Flamin' Groovies, the final show of Beyond Veronica, Eyelids (as requested by the Groovies), the Pynnacles (who debuted at Nuggets Night 2012), and a Dead Moon-themed Karaoke From Hell performance. The Minders, buzzy girl-garage group the Mean Reds, and the Blue Whips—a specially-formed collaboration between the Cool Whips and Blue Skies For Black Hearts—accompany Saturday headliners the Kingsmen, of "Louie Louie" fame. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 8 pm Friday and 7 pm Saturday. $20 Friday, $15 Saturday, $30 two-day pass. 21+. Through June 25.
Portland's VR art show: Specular
[GALLERY VIEW] When you arrive at Hap Gallery this month, the space will be completely empty save for a pair of enormous black goggles hanging on the wall, trailed by a long chord. Putting them on transports you into an immersive virtual reality installation, designed by artist Damien Gilley, that resembles the digital future promised to us by sci-fi films of the '80s (think Tron). Hap Gallery, 916 NW Flanders St., 503-444-7101. Through July 9.
Sabi and Friends Closing
NoPo's vintage and variety store is closing after eight years on the main drag in St. Johns. Everything is for sale, all weekend, with over 3,500 square-feet to pick over. Sabi and Friends Vintage, 8402 N. Lombard St., 12-5 pm Friday-Sunday, June 24-26. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
World Naked Bike Ride
[BE FREE] Feel the breeze through your pubic hair! Bikes and naked people: two of Portland's defining features. Ride around with your clothes off and enjoy striking views throughout the city. World Naked Bike Ride, Mt. Scott City Park, 5530 SE Harold St. 8 pm. Free.
B-Side Tavern's 10th anniversary, with Big Business
[BETTER THAN EVER] Metal's sludgiest duo returns to the Northwest to celebrate B-Side Tavern's 10th anniversary. In all its grimy glory, Big Business has rebounded after a three-year silence—smaller in size but larger in confidence. Command Your Weather, the band's first release since 2013, comes after a split from longtime guitar player Scott Martin, reducing the group back to a duo. It's a separation that has only proven positive. B-Side Tavern, 632 E Burnside St., with Red Fang, Helms Alee, Rabbits, Gaytheist. Noon. $20. 21+.
Copa America Live
[FOOTIE] The finals of the largest soccer tournament of US soil since the '94 World Cup hit this weekend. LeBros, looking for a rebound? Kells Brew Pub, 210 NW 21st Ave., 5 pm. Free.
The Fits
[LOSE YOURSELF] The breakout indie flick that is director Anna Rose Holmer's first feature, follows a young, tomboy boxer named Toni who joins an all-girl dance team, the Lionesses. As Toni gets lost in the lip gloss universe, Holmer's slow-motion shots of workouts, dance scenes, and the mysterious fainting spells that begin to afflict dancers avoid the cutesy approach to preteen struggles that we expect from such films. In the best scenes, dancers take over urban areas, like a highway overpass, with their heavy breathing echoing across the cityscape as the camera pans out. Not Rated. Living Room Theaters.
Flight of the Conchords
[REAL TALENT] It was ultimately a show about creative ambition chaffing against harsh reality, and as the saying goes," writes WW music editor and Weird Al critic. Flight of the Conchords is the Only Joke Band that Matters. But these Top 5 Recent Music Parodies are kind of great too. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Get High and Do Yoga
[OHMMM] Two studios are hosting bud-friendly yoga classes. OmYeah Yoga's Buddha Bud includes complimentary marijuana before and munchies after class. Though not technically cannabis-themed, Bob Marley Yoga is a DJed flow on the rooftop of Yoga Union led by one of Portland's most badass teachers. OmYeah Yoga, 2377 NW Westover Road, omyeah.com. 6 pm. $30. Yoga Union, 2305 SE 50th Ave., Suite 100, yogaunioncwc.com. 7:30 pm. $20.
Profanatica, Fornicator, Witchvomit
[DISGUSTING BLASPHEMIES] By the mid-2000s, most relevant black-metal bands had dropped the schlocky B-movie Satanism that long served as the subgenre's thematic basis. But Paul Ledney—the maladjusted mind behind Profanatica and its dark ambient-noise sister project Havohej—is single-handedly keeping the schtick alive. Ledney, by virtue of the virulently sexualized anti-Christian lyrics and imagery he delivers via an almost incomprehensible shriek, is one of the few musicians able to create transgressive extreme metal without veering into full-on hate speech, but don't be surprised if Profanatica's music—black metal played with death-metal force—makes you feel sick to your stomach. Panic Room, 3100 NE Sandy Blvd. 8 pm. $17. 21+.
Reefer Madness
[FUNHOUSE PARODY] Anyone who's smoked a J knows the inevitable hallucinations, hit-and-run car accidents, suicidal ideation, manslaughter and general descent into madness that follows, as the 1936 propaganda film Reefer Madness first taught us. Funhouse's musical transforms the scare piece into lighthearted satire. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-309-3723. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday, June 23-July 23. $25-$30.
Sous Nami Smackdown
[MYSTERY MEAL] Think of it as Iron Sous Chef: At Slabtown French spot St. Jack, the sous chefs from Taylor Railworks (Trevor Payne), Russian spot Kachka (Matthew Wickstrom) and Spanish-modernist Ataula (Chad Norman) will throw down with dishes made from "mystery ingredients" announced on the spot. The winner will be judged by Naomi Pomeroy (Beast), Greg and Gabi Denton (Ox) and some schmuck with a pen. St. Jack, 1610 NW 23rd Ave, 503-360-1281. $10 nets admission and a cocktail.
Y.G.B. Daytime Party Vibes
[PARTY IN THE STREET] The other Portland Saturday Market is this alt-street fair on MLK. This week, Y.G.B. Portland is amping up the music with Lamar LeRoy, an XRAY DJ who builds his own speakers by hand, and Akela Jaffi, who is breaking from House of Aquarius to start her solo career this summer. 4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 pm. Free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
The Neon Demon
[BLOOD N'GUTS] Few modern filmmakers are as divisive as Danish provocateur and psychopath Nicholas Winding Refn, he of neon-drenched landscapes and blood-soaked elevator shafts. Refn's latest—The Neon Demon, a horror fable set in L.A.'s fashion scene—was drowned out by booing at Cannes. That's either a deterrent or a credit, depending on your disposition. In anticipation of its opening, we ranked his previous films, from worst to best.
Frank: To Be Frank
[DELL'ARTE ART] CoHo's Summerfest starts with a commedia dell'arte-style one-woman show profiling the Rat Pack's 17th member: Frank. Billed as "an interactive, live life retrospective," the show has Emily June Newton, with stubble painted on her face and eye shadow up to her eyebrows, smoking a fat cigar. "Flamboyant" might be underselling it. Newton, an Australian cabaret star and comedian, has settled in Portland to develop this one-woman show after touring internationally and collecting MFA degrees in places like San Francisco. Summerfest passes are $60 and include four shows over four weekends, through July 17. CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St., 503-220-2646. 7:30 pm Thursday-Sunday, June 23-25. $20.
Naked Hour
[JOIE DE FUZZ] With Always on the Weekend, the Naked Hour band members channel the jovial hijinks of their friendship into smart, melodic fuzz. Teal Bluestone's sweet, diaphanous voice is a ballast point for the walls of distortion her cronies prop her fragility upon. It's raw but somehow extremely tender and inviting. Their collective joie de vivre humor is revealed through bursts of meticulously crafted explosions, perhaps indebted to the stuffy rehearsals of their youth. "It was the worst experience growing up," Bluestone groans. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., with Blowout and Rod, on Sunday, June 26. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
