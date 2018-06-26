Wednesday, June 27
Máscaras
Few bands can explore as much terrain in two minutes as Máscaras. El Moran, the Portland trio's most recent EP, is a condensed, complex blend of punk, jazz and cumbia—the soundtrack to a chaotic world. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., bunksandwhiches.com. 9:30 pm. $12-$14. 21+.
Saké Fest PDX
With more than 100 premier and rare rice wines, the annual Saké Fest is the largest stash of sake the region sees all year, plus an expansive food lineup that ranges from sushi to chocolate. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., sakefestpdx.com. 5:30 pm. $58, $78 before 6:30. 21+.
Thursday, June 28
Win the War or Tell Me a Story
CoHo Theatre's annual Summerfest kicks off with Sayda Trujillo's one-woman play that addresses war and immigration through her own experiences, including teaching in Palestine and growing up in Canada as the daughter of Guatemalan refugees. CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St., cohoproductions.org. 7:30 pm. Through July 1. $20.
Dadapalooza
Concert series Makrokosmos presents cutting-edge classical music with rolled-up sleeves. This program is a musical ode to Dadaism and features pieces by everyone from John Cage to Frank Zappa. Vestas, 1417 NW Everett St., makrokosmosproject.org. 5 pm. $15 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Friday, June 29
Black Light Art Gallery
For its second gallery show, Geodesic Art Collective is hosting more than a dozen of Portland's trippiest black light artists, vibey as hell DJs, UV body painting and a black light photo booth. Geodesic Art Collective, 1006 SE Grand Ave., Suite L100, facebook.com/GeodesicCollective.com. 7 pm. Tickets by donation.
Cider Summit
Gather with other cider-minded individuals at Cider Week's largest event to taste more than 150 ciders from around the world and compare notes of pear, apple and berry. Fields Neighborhood Park, 1099 NW Overton St., cidersummitnw.com. 3-8 pm. Through June 30. $25-$40. 21+.
Saturday, June 30
Belle and Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast
Soft Sounds From Another Planet, Oregon native Michelle Zauner's second record under the moniker Japanese Breakfast, is a rapturous, genre-bending work of dream pop. Her outdoor set opening for indie-pop legends Belle and Sebastian is sure to be euphoric. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, 503-226-1561. 7 pm. $35-$95. All ages.
A Story of Sahel Sounds
With Sahel Sounds, Portlander Christopher Kirkley has helped launch the international careers of Nigerian artists like Mdou Moctar and even adapted Purple Rain into the first-ever Tamashek language film. Kirkley will attend the U.S. premiere of the documentary about his organization. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm. $9.
Sunday, July 1
The Secretaries
Profile Theatre's current production follows a group of secretaries who might be serial killers who slaughter a lumberjack each month. Created by the playwriting team Five Lesbian Brothers, its mockery of sexism is at once illuminating and hilarious. Profile Theatre, Alder Stage, 1515 SW Morrison St., profiletheatre.org. 7:30. Through July 1. $20-$36.
Amber Tamblyn
In her debut novel, Amber Tamblyn tells the story of a serial rapist who preys on men, from the perspective of her victims, who gradually band together to take her down. She'll be speaking with Portland's own Lidia Yuknavitch. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Monday, July 2
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
NW Film Center is hosting an on-film screening of one of the most notorious and iconic gunslinging Westerns, which stars everyone from Kris Kristofferson and Harry Dean Stanton to Bob Dylan. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9.
Rita Bullwinkel
In Rita Bullwinkel's ghoulish, bizarre short-story collection Belly Up, there's a woman who goes insane from the tuning of a harp, a multigenerational séance, and a furniture store attendant who becomes obsessed with an inmate requesting fabric samples. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Tuesday, July 3
St. Paul Rodeo
What better way to spend the day before the Fourth of July than watching cowboys wrangle horses? St. Paul Rodeo Arena, 20025 4th St. NE., St. Paul, Ore., stpaulrodeo.com. Through July 7. $20.
Don't Shred on Me
Dig A Pony's two-night Fourth of July mini-festival creates something to celebrate—a diverse lineup of some of the town's finest musicians. Night one includes Sávila's trancy cumbia, femme DJ collective Noche Libre, Karma Rivera's fiery hip-hop, and Blossom's sensual R&B. Dig A Pony, 736 SE Grand Ave., digaponyportland.com. 8 pm. Free. 21+.
