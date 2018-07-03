Night Bus is a fast-paced hour of smart, imaginative comedy featuring performers willing to go all in on their jokes. The actors work hard, mostly successfully, to wring every drop of laughter out of the sketch's setups. There's a touch of darkness in the show, which is best exemplified by the musical finale that takes place during an orientation in hell. Still, the script seems written to omit meanness (except for a well-deserved jab at deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia). There's also a distinct lack of topicality in the humor, which is refreshing. Night Bus seems to exist in its own wacky little world, and as an audience member you're invited to spend an hour in it.