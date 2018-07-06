He went on to contribute several pieces to the city's landscape. A statue depicting an immigrant's arrival in America stands at a traffic island near his home in Parkrose. Two large columns occupy the entrance to the Japanese American Historical Plaza in Waterfront Park. He was commissioned to create busts for legendary drag queen Darcelle and philanthropist Robert Pamplin Jr., the latter of which is on display at Lewis and Clark College. At the Oregon Zoo, visitors can take selfies with a pride of bronzed lions he created in 2009.