At the beginning of the play, Tilde is an elderly woman. The year is 1995—five decades after Tilde's escape from Europe to New York. Her grandson Micky (Morgan Lee) is visiting from Seattle to learn her story, which, to this point, she has been reluctant to tell. Micky questions his grandmother with prosecutorial relentlessness. She evades and teases him, but eventually divulges nuggets from her past. The play alternates between past and present, between New York and Vienna, where Tilde and her lover Max were members of the resistance. Kondrat's and Lee's strong performances as Tilde and Micky, and their chemistry as grandmother and grandson, are distinct highlights of the play.