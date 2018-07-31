Vanda is the central enigma of Venus in Fur. On one hand, she is constantly showing new dimensions; on the other, her obscurity is frustrating. Is she an actress, or is she something else—the goddess Aphrodite toying with Thomas? Does she want the role, or does she want to teach Thomas a lesson? At one point in the play, she teases about having a romantic partner, but it's the only time she mentions it. Thomas can't tell if she's being truthful, and neither can the audience. The play aims for nebulousness, but may have been more effective if it made Vanda a more grounded character, a real human. By imbuing her with supernatural characteristics, Vanda comes across more like a fantasy of the male playwright, David Ives, existing somewhere between a character and a plot device that happens to the more fully developed male character. These shortcomings, however, should not be attributed to Jaiden Wirth, who electrifies the stage from the moment she enters.