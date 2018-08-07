Yet too often it seems a stronger narrative was cut for space and levity. Okay lags with an 11-page, Lysistrata-style condemnation of the Brazilian wax, a well-trodden tirade in which Hameister herself seems to go MIA, as if it were written out of obligation. Similarly, "assignments" like attending a sex club and navigating OkCupid lack the kind of originality that comes through when Hameister doesn't hold herself as strictly to the "funny memoir" standard. She writes movingly about the complicated way her first sexual relationship came to a gut-punching end, and her sparse description of her father's suicide—which she links to her OCD—is devastating and restrained.