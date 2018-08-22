PICA has been going since 1995. Since I grew up here I have been in and around PICA for many years. Portland Garment Factory has been involved in many ways as well—we've made backdrops, props and soft sculptures for their gala for the past four years. When I went to Mexico City with the PICA crew earlier this year, it really solidified my deeper dedication to connect, support and shape PICA, the artists and audiences.