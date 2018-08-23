There's a fine line to be walked in works of fiction about the obscenely wealthy. On the one hand, the kinds of opportunities afforded the characters can be alienating to the reader, disconnecting them from the characters—I can't conceive of a universe in which I have Parisian real estate. On the other hand, there's a no shortage of humorous schadenfreude to be gained from seeing misfortunes befall the wealthy. That, and how characters act in their spare time, tends to reveal the most about their character. And if there's one thing that the obscenely wealthy have, it is spare time.