By providing a venue, Popp hopes for general audiences to realize that, even though it may not be Los Angeles or New York, Portland has the potential to become a hotbed for innovative, high-quality films. Filmmakers just need the public support Portland Circuit intends to cultivate. "At the end of the day, every single one of us consumes so much media," Popp says. "Every single one of us is gonna watch something today, or tonight, or tomorrow. But we're not really helping the creatives here that are wanting to do that."