According to the lodge's website, when the film was in production, director Stanley Kubrick was asked not to use the room number 217 in the film, which was featured in the Stephen King novel the film was based on. Even though only the exterior of the hotel was featured in the film, and all interior shots took place in a constructed set at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England, there was still fear that knowledge of the room would scare guests away. Kubrick changed it to the nonexistent Room 237 for the film. But the lodge reports that even with those careful steps, Room 217 is the most requested room at their hotel. What can you do? Oregonians love Jack.