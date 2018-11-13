This twist in the turn of events is tense and unsettling. Whereas the other parts of the play are presented interview-style—the characters give their impressions before or after everything happened—"Middle of the Night" exists in present time. The characters explore their surroundings, unsure of what will happen, terrified as we in the audience are. One interesting thing about this sequence is that, by my estimation, it lasts 20 to 30 minutes, but only about one-quarter of it contains any dialogue. Plays are, by nature, verbose, so this frightened silence and the characters' shallow breaths stand out, emphasizing the desperate mood. Credit also goes to Kelly Terry for a lighting design full of ominous silhouettes and skulking shadows, as well as to sound designer Chris Beatty, who knows the right time to deploy a squeak or a screech to make your hair stand on end.