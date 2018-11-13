While set in Portland, Breaking In makes use of the city in an observed but casual way. It could be anywhere, really: a little heist at the Oaks Amusement Park roller rink here, another score at the Alano Club of Portland there. A jail scene was filmed at Jefferson High School. Most everything about the John Sayles-penned script is roving and cheerful, and the movie's last act is based on character development more than any wildly improbable crime.