An exhilarating intimacy pervades Booth and Lincoln's universe. The entire narrative is confined to Booth's home—where Lincoln has moved after his wife, Cookie, left him—and we never meet any of the significant others or family members that the brothers allude to. Most of the play—including a goofy yet poignant scene in which Booth fashions a dinner table out of milk crates so he and Lincoln can eat Chinese food together—has a loose, casual vibe that makes us feel as if we're sharing their lives rather than simply watching them unfold.