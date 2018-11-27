One way or another, Isaacson's talks at Hollywood Theatre all lead back to the shop. When first offered a sweetheart deal ($500 a month!) for the commercial space 15 years ago, he would have preferred more experience working at movie theaters and video retail, and it was by no means certain he'd decide to sell records, though that seems to have been the wisest choice. Recalling past ambitions, Isaacson believes he "had the hubris" to believe the store could become a cultural force in the world. "Records and books are as close as we get to genuine physical totems of meaning and continuity," he adds. "Every culture needs those."