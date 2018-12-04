Yet even when In the Wake falters, it doesn't lose you. The play's meditation on the ongoing American war of blue versus red is timeless, but the story's true power lies in its fusion of intimacy and grandeur. Ellen and Danny's apartment may be cordoned off from the world, but in a way, it is the world—an arena where passions, ideas and vulnerabilities are laid bare, leaving us to wonder if we have more in common with Ellen than we would like to admit.