For instance, Biography of an American Hostess is a story of a young Indian-American woman (played by Sunthankar) who works at an Indian restaurant. We observe her daily interactions with customers, answering questions and fending off uncomfortable compliments. At one point she disappoints an Indian patron who speaks to her in a different language, one in which he naturally assumes she must be fluent. The film is eye-opening and funny, and well worth the 18 minutes on Vimeo. Also of note: The cringe-worthy customers were inspired by those Sunthankar encountered when employed by the now-closed Plainfield's Mayur, which used to be on Southwest 21st Avenue near Providence Park.