And yet that cycling bit (and subsequent meet-cute with an attractive passer-by) leads into a sparkling medley of quick-cut, first-date moments highlighting Paladino's adorably hapless flirtations around Laurelhurst Park accompanied by an acoustic "Wouldn't It Be Nice" from And And And frontman Nathan Baumgartner. Clunky construction and an unearned self-delight are sins of amateurism readily forgiven by the flourishes of comedic bliss gracing each episode. And the showrunners have a transcendent gift for montage. However creaky the setups or uneven the pacing, all anyone should remember from the "Dad" episode is the deft, gleeful scene in which Ross amuses himself at the hardware store via crackerjack gags set to a tune written for the scene by Who's the Ross bandleader Justin Chase and his Rare Diagram partner Emma Browne.