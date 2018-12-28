Everybody, which was inspired by the 15th-century morality play Everyman, begins with an usher in a blue wig (Sarah Lucht) playfully reminding people in the audience to turn off their phones. She soon transforms into God, who is dismayed by humanity's failings. Enter Death (Ted Rooney), whom God commands to kill Everybody so that he or she can deliver a presentation on how he or she has lived life and why. Chastened and terrified, Everybody (who was played by Sara Hennessy at the performance I attended) appeals to concepts like Friendship (Barbie Wu), Kinship (John San Nicolas) and Stuff (Michael Mendelson) to accompany her to meet Death, though there is no returning.