A Disney live-action adaptation of a cartoon feature. Sequels to superhero franchises and horror flicks. Streaming services finding inspiration in YA novels. Wait—this is 2020, right? A new decade? Currently the roster of highly anticipated movies looks a whole lot like last year's. But not to worry—these projects feature promising casts, directors and storylines, even if some of them sound a little familiar. And we've also found plenty of films with fresh subject matter worth noting on your calendar. Here are just some we're most excited about.