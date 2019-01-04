Whether or not we've decided Tarantino is canceled, I admittedly enjoy cult content too much not to watch this. In a movie set in 1969 Los Angeles, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggle to find footing in the film industry, while the Manson murders unfold around them. With Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Dakota Fanning cast in the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, you know you're going to see it, too. LY.