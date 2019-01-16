Teenage Dick also offers a poignant exploration of Richard's loneliness. A series of scenes in which Anne teaches him a few hip-hop moves in preparation for Roseland's Sadie Hawkins dance exposes the isolation of both characters. As Anne and Richard practice before a massive mirror that seems to divide them from the rest of the school as effectively as a castle wall, it becomes clear they are experiencing something likely to be familiar to anyone who attended high school—the feeling of being a cog in a machine that can be maddeningly resistant to individuality.