"There's never actually been a book or a movie or even like a VH1 thing," Willson says, "but you see them in jukeboxes all over the country. You hear them in rock-'n'-roll bars in Italy. Their sound's all over the place. The legend's passed from one punk to another. It's taken on a life of its own. People have heard all these different ideas about what happened, but they don't know the real story."