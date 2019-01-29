Yet the power of The Delays has more to do with the personal than the political. Accuardi's decision to begin in 2018 and end in 1998 makes watching the play an overwhelming experience. To see a couple on the verge of separating for good in 2018 and then see them awkwardly flirting for the first time 10 years earlier, for instance, is to experience a surge of clashing emotions. How should we feel? Sad that the promise of their affection withered? Happy that they once loved each other?