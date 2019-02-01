The dialogue of Welcome to Zion is more restrained, but no less clever. With clear-eyed compassion, the play explores the pain of simultaneously being a believer and being in the closet, most effectively in a scene where the protagonist alternates between saying blessings and singing about the anguish of keeping his sexuality a secret. Only one act of Welcome to Zion was ready for Fertile Ground, but what I saw was moving and insightful enough to make me want more.