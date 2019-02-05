As with the Experience Theatre Project's 2018 run of the classic Agatha Christie murder mystery The Mousetrap, audience members freely walk about the set of Dorian Gray while the action unfolds before them. In an effort to lure millennials via some semblance of interactivity, promenade-styled theatrical presentations have become increasingly popular in recent years, and embedding oneself within the Wildean sphere of urbane sophistication holds an obvious attraction. Except, of course, others will be along for the ride. "It is the spectator," Wilde wrote, "and not life, that art really mirrors," which has never seemed more ominous.