The most memorable part of Miss Bala is when "Los Ageless" by St. Vincent plays during a party scene. That rules. The rest of the film, sadly, does not. Miss Bala, which translates to "Miss Bullet," is Gloria (Gina Rodriguez), an aspiring fashionista whose ambition is held back by her own meekness. Abducted by a Mexican drug cartel during a night of clubbing, Gloria is forced to cooperate with the outlaws to save her best friend and her godson. If it sounds like you've seen this before, you have! It's basically the plot to every movie ever made about organized crime. But more specifically, Miss Bala is a remake of a 2011 Spanish-language film of the same name—the main difference is that the original protagonist is fueled by fame, while this reiteration is fueled by family. Director Catherine Hardwicke claims to have made Gloria more active than her predecessor, but it's difficult to see how exactly. She's supposed to be cunning, but almost nothing she does is actually impressive until the inevitable final showdown. Even that reeks of hollow "girl power." Cool! She shoots a gun! Anything else? Ultimately, Miss Bala is just another unnecessary remake for an English-speaking audience. However, its greatest sin is its squandering of Anthony Mackie, relegating him to only two scenes. Tragic.