As soon as the EU closed down the border into Greece, other doctors told us that the flow would just change course. Three of them said the next great loss of life was likely to be in the central Mediterranean. The war and other reasons motivating the refugees' move from one area to another wasn't going away. I started researching and very quickly discovered that some small civil society groups were already trying to save the lives of the people drowning as they tried this really dangerous crossing. The more I learned, the more inspiring I found it, and that was the beginning of the second film.