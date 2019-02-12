At the pinnacle of her career in the '60s and '70s, Mengers represented some of the era's biggest names: Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Michael Caine and Cher, to name a few. With the ability to make or break anybody in Hollywood (she was the force behind Gene Hackman's casting as the lead in The French Connection, a role that won him an Oscar) through her foulmouthed, in-your-face way of doing business, Mengers could've been the inspiration for Absolutely Fabulous' frank and brassy PR maven Edina Monsoon. It's an approach few women in that era could get away with. Watching Raptis as Mengers describe her days as a showbiz bulldog is a privilege. Raptis' delivery makes viewers feel as if they're almost worthy of an invite to one of Mengers' legendary Beverly Hills dinner parties.