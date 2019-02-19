Ultimately, though, a script is just a blueprint for a movie, and Kitrosser estimates he got as much from being on a live set as he gave to that experience. During shooting, the co-writer doubled as a "part-time child wrangler" for the movie's young actors and, he jokes, successfully fended off an existential crisis over being a scribe turned baby sitter. And despite the movie's affecting themes and tones, Kitrosser's seemingly incompatible sense of humor did Trojan-horse its way into one moment. It's a shoplifting scene, and two of the desperately hungry brothers are stealing snacks while the third distracts the clerk. He wants a pack of Newports for his mom, he says. Facing down a child barely the height of the counter, the clerk is incredulous.