With this staging, we learn Nora has returned to get Torvald to sign divorce papers to finalize their separation. But, bitter as ever, Torvald is determined to make the process difficult for his estranged wife. While certainly a commercial and critical success, further scrutiny of Artists Rep's production demonstrates flaws in Hnath's script. The biggest problem is that he tried to write a sequel that could stand on its own. That means valuable stage time is spent recapping points from Ibsen's play while at the same time setting up the plot for Part 2.