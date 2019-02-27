Want to catch a movie this week? Maybe something you've seen before—or something you've been meaning to see for a while? Here are the best old flicks in theaters this week.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Movies that examine female bonds are, sadly, few and far between. Those that pass the Bechdel test are an even rarer breed. Thelma & Louise was revolutionary, and remains so to this day. Ride off that cliff with the two heroines one more time. Academy, March 1-5.

The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice (1952)

The romance is dead. This portrait of an arranged marriage quietly coming undone is known as one of Yasujiro Ozu’s finest works. Here the director operates on an intimately human scale, exploring his characters’ perhaps unrealistic expectations of love. Hollywood, Feb. 28.

All About Eve (1950)

This backstage drama about complex, ambitious women is as fresh as ever and an early example of a Hollywood classic featuring females in strong leading roles who trade wonderfully nasty barbs. Hollywood, March 2-3.

Labyrinth (1986)

Widely panned when it first opened, this rock opera and dark-side-of-Jim Henson spectacle has become a cult favorite. The original Muppeteer created a land so fantastical, most teenagers would happily give up their baby brother to hang with David Bowie’s beguiling Goblin King. Mission, March 4.

Guardian Angel (1994)