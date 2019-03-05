That's the question of the moment. I have a lot of footage that I wouldn't show, and there was some negotiation over what parts of the women's body should be in them. The patients themselves gave me consent, which still gave me a lot of latitude. For me, it was a question of how to show work that's being done around abortion care. It also gives a kind of virtual feeling for being in the room but done in a way that everyone felt OK about. Either you just show too much or you show too little. You cannot control what people do with images, you know? Someone can take a screenshot from the film and run with it, but it would be pretty hard to do that the way they usually do. There's always an irreducible risk of being taken out of context, but I think that's part of anything you do that's important.