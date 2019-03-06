A League of Their Own (1992)
This Penny Marshall masterpiece was not only a rare buddy movie for women, but serves as an introduction to feminism for countless girls who've watched the Rockford Peaches play hard, get dirty and have each other's backs no matter what. Hollywood, March 6.
The Haunting (1963)
A foreboding mansion that can possess its inhabitants is really only part of the plot of this slow burn of a horror classic. Based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House, the film reflects on a generation of women growing increasingly unhappy with the constraints of postwar gender roles. Hollywood, March 7.
Kristina Talking Pictures (1976)
In this movie, dialogues begin but are never finished. Sometimes a single character is played by multiple members of the cast. The film is visually austere. Fans of hardcore experimental cinema are surely on board, but if it sounds a little too abstract for the average moviegoer, just know there's a Hungarian lion tamer involved. 5th Avenue, March 8.
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
A forgotten silent film star unravels while living in exile screening her old films in a decadent mansion. It's a lesson in how not to stage a comeback, but Gloria Swanson going mad as Norma Desmond is one of cinema's all-time great performances. Academy, March 8-12.
Babe (1995)
A movie about a talking pig might not seem destined to become an Oscar nominee, but Babe did exactly that with seven nods, including Best Picture. You won't want to touch a piece of bacon for at least a week after you watch the orphaned piglet raised by a dog aspire to become a sheep-herding champ. Hollywood, March 10.
