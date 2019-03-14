As you'd expect, there are scores of PIFF entries paced slower than, say, Captain Marvel. But none translates that leisurely rate into a virtue quite like the latest from prolific South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo. The whole of Hotel by the River plays out like a stolen moment, as an elderly poet (Ju-bong Gi), convinced he's on the verge of death, takes up residence in a mostly deserted hotel. That fatalism trickles easily throughout the film's loosely intersecting lines of plot. Hotel guests doze off and wake up to snowfall, having just missed an understated reckoning with one guest in favor of another. Akin to Jim Jarmusch with Paterson, Hong Sang-soo has made a worthy entry into the genre of actually poetic films about poets. He connects characters and audiences alike by providing a simple experience that's fathoms deep if you pause to ponder it.