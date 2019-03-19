With her third short, Magnificent—which premieres this week—Jones Redstone strips away the social constructs she typically analyzes to present a story centered on human nature. In the trailer, we see two women meet for a blind date and venture into the woods. There are shots of the duo moving through the dense leaves and pausing to look out over the Sandy River's serene currents. Then the tone shifts as harsh words are exchanged while the song "Forest Fire" by the Cabin Project crescendos to a drum solo. Although there's mystery, and possibly even ominous foreshadowing, it's clear from this tease that unlike Jones Redstone's previous work, the conflict grows from inside these characters instead of the outside world.