Equinox (1970)
Before Dennis Muren had a trophy case full of Oscars for Best Visual Effects for films like Star Wars and Jurassic Park, he joined forces with a group of filmmakers on this $6,500 budget film. Everyone's gotta start somewhere, right? Four teenagers visit a cabin in the woods for some good old-fashioned fun—the first sign things are about to go sideways. The second sign: They summon some very pissed-off creatures from an occult tome. Hollywood, March 20.
Castle in the Sky (1986)
Acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki's first production for Ghibli, the film studio he co-founded and will probably never retire from, is this tale of an orphaned girl who sets out to discover a mystical floating island while being pursued by a sinister government agent and a pirate gang. Sure it may be a cartoon, but Miyazaki also intended the film to be a commentary on the perils of technology. Academy, March 22-26.
Three Ages (1923)
Romantic comedies haven't changed all that much if you break down the plot of this Buster Keaton feature. The vaudeville comedian-turned-movie actor stars as a man who courts the girl of his dreams, but his pursuit is complicated by a rival. The same storyline takes place in three different time periods: the Stone Age, the Roman Empire and the modern age. Hollywood, March 23.
Purple Rain (1984)
When the cast of musicians led by Prince began shooting this film, the star's tour director said it was quite clear that no one was going to win any acting awards. But the movie did go on to become a hit. At one point, Prince had the top film, album and single in the country. Watch Purple Rain again in honor of the third anniversary of the artist's death. Mission, March 24-25.
Lady Terminator (1989)
A woman is possessed by an Indonesian spirit out for vengeance, turning her into a killing machine who wipes out half the country. But—she's also a lady. Hollywood, March 26.
Comments