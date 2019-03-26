With its heroine so frequently disrespected due to her appearance, Shrill illustrates how these incidents can add up and take a toll on a woman's self-confidence. Mirroring West's life (she used to write for The Stranger), Annie works for a fictional Portland alt-weekly, where she's been relegated to assistant calendar editor for two years, too timid to ask her Dan Savage-like boss (John Cameron Mitchell) for more fulfilling assignments. After the screening, one viewer wanted to know how much of Mitchell's flamboyantly dickish character was based on the newspaper's editorial director. West laughed, then demurred and said, "It is and it isn't—but it's not," before telling the audience she and Savage happened to ride together on the same plane to South by Southwest and had a friendly chat about the show.