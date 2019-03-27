"I definitely appreciate the difficulty of what Blake's doing," raves J Names co-founder Jay Flewelling. "As with any art form, the true masters make it look easy. An interpreter on Broadway will have the text. An interpreter touring with Chance the Rapper will already know all the songs. They can just focus on expression since nothing new will be showing up. Blake's fluent in ASL and understands the language of improv. That's why I push the boundaries to get Blake near center stage. Interpreters are usually sequestered to this sad corner, but even when I'm performing, I find myself drawn in watching him."