The revelation of that "something" in the second act feels like a smack in the face. It turns out Fay and her family's suffering runs far deeper than we ever realized, and that the reason she is compelled to help Hopkins is because she failed to help someone else. Jump, in other words, is about the tragedy of realizing you've been oblivious to the pain of people around you. When a character is questioned about how she is feeling—her answers growing more dire—it is an invitation for us to both celebrate the times we had the guts to ask and mourn the times we didn't.