This last winter, they kicked off a fundraising concert series with several Portland rock bands: WEEED took the stage in February and Wooden Indian Burial Ground performed the following month. World's Finest will play the final show April 11. The campaign seeks to bring in enough money to make La Grande's historic Liberty Theatre the festival's new home in 2020, though there is no official agreement just yet. No matter where it lands, EOFF director Christopher Jennings stresses that he needs the entire state's film community to step up and support the festival's efforts.