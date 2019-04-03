Two-Lane Blacktop (1971)
The dialogue is minimal, and the footage of muscle cars is abundant. But who needs to say much when you're on a cross-country trip hustling drag races? Our tight-lipped protagonists are none other than musicians James Taylor and Dennis Wilson, who end up in a road contest for their cars' pink slips with a blowhard behind the wheel of a GTO. Hollywood, April 3.
Friday the 13th Part VIII (1989)
It's the series that continually tested the limits of villain resurrection. Jason, on life No. 8, takes Manhattan in an almost Muppets type of way: He rides the subway and strolls through Times Square, but instead of bursting into a musical number during the tour, he chops and lops a boat full of high-schoolers celebrating their graduation. Academy, April 5-7.
Deep Red (1975)
A foreboding prediction, a fever-dream soundtrack and scenes bathed in crimson are the defining elements of Deep Red, one of the highlights in giallo director Dario Argento's career. When a musician discovers a celebrated psychic has been murdered, he decides to track down the killer. As evidence mounts, so does the body count. NW Film Center, April 7.
Before Sunset (2004)
Richard Linklater's ode to fleeting love continues with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy reuniting nine years after they first met in Vienna, though this time it's more about regrets than romance. Mission, April 8-9.
Shaolin Challenges Ninja (1978)
A Chinese kung fu student finds himself having to battle no fewer than seven Japanese martial arts masters after accidentally insulting his new wife's family. It's sort of a romcom meets Mortal Kombat, but nobody dies despite the fact there are nonstop duels. Hollywood, April 9.
