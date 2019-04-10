** As it so often goes with Keira Knightley period pieces that aren't Atonement or Pride & Prejudice, it's safe to assume you'll feel the same way about this one as you do all the others. Obligated to move to Hamburg with her British colonel husband (Jason Clarke) as he deals with the aftermath of World War II, Rachael (Knightley) is dismayed to learn they must share an estate with its previous owners: a handsome German widower named Stephen (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled teenage daughter. At first, Rachael distrusts her new neighbor, suspecting him of Nazism. But of course, as her husband grows more emotionally distant, a love triangle emerges. It's a clear inversion of Europeans hiding Jewish refugees in their attics, but the question is…why? "Rachael" is a Hebrew name, but her religious faith is, astonishingly, never explored. The Aftermath is at its best when focusing on Rachael's struggle to balance the weight of the war's trauma and the guilt of her steamy affair with a man she perceives to be the enemy. But what could've been a moving character study of a woman's grief morphs into a routine war drama that doesn't offer much in the way of novelty—aside from a few impeccably well-done sex scenes. R. MIA VICINO. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Fox Tower, Oak Grove.