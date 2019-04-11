By Mia Vicino and Andi Prewitt
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Jonathan Demme's twisted crime-horror classic swept all five major categories at the Oscars, and for good reason: The cat-and-mouse game between Hannibal the Cannibal and FBI trainee Clarice Starling is masterfully imbued with a creeping, yet fascinating, sense of dread. But perhaps its greatest impact was paving the way for more strong women detectives portrayed onscreen. Hollywood, April 11.
Jawbreaker (1999)
From the valley girl dialogue to the accidental teen murder plot, almost every aspect of Jawbreaker amounts to a weaker version of Heathers. And that's fine! Heathers-adjacent is better than nothing. Props for casting Pam Grier and Judy Greer in the same movie. Hollywood, April 12.
American Honey (2016)
Impoverished and stifled in a neglectful home, a Midwestern teen girl (Sasha Lane, in a stunning debut) skips town with a ragtag team of traveling magazine salespeople (including Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough). Andrea Arnold's sprawling road-trip epic is drenched in the golden light of a summer home movie—complete with a dreamy soundtrack featuring Mazzy Star and Rihanna. 5th Avenue, April 12-14.
The Bad News Bears (1976)
When it comes to the best baseball movies, everyone seems to overlook The Bad News Bears. They shouldn't. It's got delightfully foulmouthed juvenile delinquents, a tough-talking Tatum O'Neil as the tomboy star pitcher and Walter Matthau as the beer-swilling coach we always wanted in Little League—and definitely deserved. Hollywood, April 13-14.
The Juniper Tree (1990)
Ten years before Björk famously danced in the dark for Lars Von Trier, she cast love spells for Nietzchka Keene. Bergmanesque, pensive and lyrical, this Icelandic medieval fairy tale about a pair of struggling witch sisters had been inaccessible to modern audiences until its restoration just last year. NW Film Center, April 15.
