Church & State asks what it takes for someone to step outside party parameters and ultimately reaches a fittingly ambiguous conclusion. However, Williams' decision to give the majority of the play's most emotional lines to Charles and the majority of its most pragmatic lines to Sara and Alex belies the reality that even the gutsiest politicians need to be careful strategists. While witnessing the women in Charles' life being forced into the role of his mostly ignored advisers is painfully familiar, it would have been more interesting—and more believable—if Charles had joined them in wondering whether the cost of telling the truth is worth paying.