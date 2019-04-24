The Hollywood, with its wildly popular Kung Fu Theater series and extensive film archive, is the perfect spot for such an event. The genre is Halsted's favorite, and he's made it his mission to collect every movie devoted to that form of martial arts, combing the globe for prints, some of which he owns the only known existing copy. That passion for preserving kung fu footage caught the eye of Quentin Tarantino—RZA's friend and collaborator—and a relationship between the two soon formed. Not only has the Oscar-winning screenwriter borrowed several of Halsted's films to show at the historic Los Angeles theater he owns, Tarantino even made a surprise appearance at the Hollywood during a 2015 screening of The Hateful Eight.